The Razer Blade Pro 17 is the gaming laptop of your dreams

Razer might have just created the ultimate gaming laptop - and it has a suitable aspirational price to match. The £2500 Razer Blade Pro 17 is a Core i7-10875H powered monster backed up with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX2080 SUPER graphics card with a 4K 17 inch 300Hz display.

Let's just say it'll play any game you throw at it right now and for quite some time.

“The Razer Blade Pro 17 is the perfect laptop for power users, pro gamers, and creatives alike,” said Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Systems Business. “It’s a workstation, stream setup, and battle rig all wrapped up in one sleek and sexy 17-inch bundle. The Blade Pro 17 can tackle the latest games and most intensive workloads as easily as it can fit into a backpack.”

The new 300Hz refresh rate display is the ideal choice for every esports pro needing to practice while on the road and every enthusiast wanting to gain the competitive advantage. The increased refresh rate keeps visual sharp and clean in fast paced sequences making enemies easier to see and text easier to read. The 17.3-inch Full-HD display covers 100% of the SRGB space and comes custom-calibrated for color accuracy so games aren’t just silky smooth but also eye-wateringly gorgeous. To ensure that the crisp visuals and vibrant colors are never compromised by irritating reflections, each display is coated with a glare-reducing matte finish.

For creators, the 4K 120Hz touch display, available only on the Blade Pro 17, is the perfect companion for working through an idea whenever and wherever inspiration strikes. The custom calibrated display covers 100% of the Adobe RGB space making it perfect for designers and photographers creating on the go. The ultra-high resolution paired with the fast refresh rate is an editor’s dream, allowing them to quickly and smoothly scrub through a timeline or punch-in on a photo for pixel perfect edits.

Powered by the new Intel 8-core i7-10875H processor, the Blade Pro 17 is faster and more efficient than ever before, capable of clock speeds up to 5.1GHZ with Intel Turbo Boost and a large 16MB cache. The increased cache size plus the additional core count at a higher clock speed means faster compiling in productivity apps, lower render times in creative suites, and overall higher framerates in-game.

Working in tandem with the new Intel 8 core processor is the new line of RTX SUPER GPUs, up to an RTX 2080 SUPER. The new RTX SUPER GPU line features up to 8GB of high-bandwidth GDDR6 memory and more ray tracing cores for up to a 25% increase in performance over the original RTX GPUs and improved real-time ray tracing performance.

To maximize the performance of these new processors, the Blade Pro 17 features a unique vapor chamber cooler for efficient heat dissipation, paired with a dual-fan system for additional active cooling. The inventive design allows power users to push the threshold of performance without the worry of generating uncomfortable levels of ambient heat or noise.

The Blade Pro 17 offers the most abundant lineup of connectivity options available in the Razer Blade family, challenging even the most well-equipped desktops, with a UHS-III SD card reader, USB-C Thunderbolt™ 3 port, HDMI 2.0B port, 2.5Gb Ethernet port and Wi-Fi 6. Additionally, the USB-C ports now support charging with a 20V USB-C charger, for emergency situations. Lining the top of the display is an integrated HD webcam allowing streamers to mix up their environment with ease. The camera also features an IR sensor for quick and easy access via Windows Hello.

In addition to the variety of ports and HD webcam, the newBlade Pro 17 features a refreshed keyboard with an extended right shift key and half-height directional keys with per key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting. The new layout reflects a more traditional keyboard layout making for an overall faster and more efficient typing experience.

The Razer Blade Pro 17 is the pinnacle of performance in the Razer Blade family, packing the power and connections that were once exclusive to a desktop setup into a thin and light 17-inch chassis that can be taken anywhere.