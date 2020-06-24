After announcing no less than three new games last week, which we covered here, The Pokémon Company revealed Pokémon Unite. The game is a 5v5 'strategic team battle game' that sees you control a single Pokémon which you can level up and teach new moves... you can see where I'm going with this. The game looked like Pokémon meets League of Legends and is developed in partnership with Tencent Games’ TiMi Studios. We got to see what a battle looks like as Tsunekazu Ishihara, president and CEO of The Pokémon Company, squared off against a team from The Pokémon Company in America.

Pokémon meets League of Legends: score points by catching Pokémon and occupying opponents goals.

You'll be able to play across mobile devices and Nintendo Switch, and the game will be free-to-start so expect some in-app purchases. There's no doubt that this game will make a ton of money, especially in China where mobile gaming is huge. But the reaction across social media and in the comments section was not overwhelmingly positive. If anything fans felt short changed at the announcement.

The demo showed off fan favourite Pokémon Charizard as well as Snorlax (seen being roasted here) and others.

At the end of last week's presentation, Ishihara revealed that a new game would be announced this week and a separate Pokémon Presents would reveal this game. Rumours of a Gold/Silver remake swirled around the internet but when news broke on Twitter that Tencent were teaming up with The Pokémon Company, hopes were dashed. Having the Pokémon community wait a week to reveal a free-to-start mobile game, in partnership with a company that was always going to provoke a reaction, doesn't seem like the smartest move. The comments section of the video included a lot of messages which seemed to be directed squarely at the involvement of Tencent, notably those in support of Hong Kong.