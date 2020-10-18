The PlayStation 5 joins the Microsoft Flight Simulator skyline, thanks to mod

The Xbox Series X has already dominated the Redmond, Washington skyline thanks to a fan-made mod. The creator of that mod, Reddit user Oh_Gaz, has now built a mod to bring the PlayStation 5 to the streets of Minato, Tokyo. At present, the mod is unavailable for public use, just like the Xbox mod.

The PlayStation 5 was always going to be a hefty unit but this is ridiculous, I don’t think I can fit this under my TV.