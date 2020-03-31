The Outer Worlds coming to Switch in June Platforms: Platforms: Nintendo Switch

We finally have a release date for the release of The Outer Worlds on the Nintendo Switch - it'll be available to play on the console from 5th June. There will be both physical and digital releases, the former will receive a massive day one patch that may be up to 6GB in size that will optimise gameplay, provide additional high-resolution textures and also other updates that maybe implemented between now and release.

