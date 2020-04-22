The NPCs of Fallout 76 will rob your corpse

It would be an understatement to say that Fallout 76 has faced its fair share of issues since launch, too many to catalogue within a news articles word count in fact, but the troubled online RPG has been attempting to course-correct with its latest Wastelanders update. The new update has introduced NPCs to help populate the previously, off-puttingly barren Appalachian wastes and the effects have been largely positive for players.

But it wouldn’t be a Bethesda game without some baffling bugs and the Wastelanders update is no different. Players have noticed a strange quirk with the NPC AI that has them looting your corpse for gear and then running off to use it themselves. Note that this is not something even real players of the game can do to a dead player and you realise the severity of this botch.

The above video, taken by player Dani Garcia, is currently the best physical evidence of this bug as you will see the player die at the 1:00 mark while toting their prized plasma gatling gun, said gun is then conspicuously absent from their weapon wheel after respawning into the game. Skip to the 2:25 mark and you will see NPC Marion Copeland running around, shamelessly, with Dani’s precious plasma gun. Compounding the frustration is the fact that, in this particular misson, the Marion NPC cannot be killed so she basically gets to keep that fancy gun.

Life is ruthless in the wastelands, I tell you.

A Reddit post yesterday finally brought this bug to the attention of Bethesda, who have confirmed they are investigating it.

