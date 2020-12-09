The new Sims 4 skin tone patch runs into issues with generating biracial kids

The Sims 4 took a long time to fix their ongoing skin tone problem today with a new update that added more varied customisation options so players could more accurately depict themselves in their favourite game. This was a fantastic but long overdue step.

However, it appears there has been some oversight in the way the game would handle children with parents of different skin tones - particularly biracial kids.

Popular Sims 4 YouTuber Deligracy put out a video testing out the new update in create-a-sim and, around the 9:03 mark, she noticed that children of parents with differing skin tones would lock into an in-between tone. That is an issue in itself as that's simply not how it works.

Things got far worse when she tried to generate children for a biracial couple. At the 10:10 mark, Deligracy begins to randomly generate children for a black woman and a white man, every single child option was white. Again, this is not how genetics works and the optics are terrible.

As a test, she tried to make her Sims have kids in-game at the 11:16 mark to see if things would be different outside of the character creator. Unfortunately, again, they were both white kids.

You can watch the whole video below for more details.

The official Sims 4 account has stated they are looking into the matter.