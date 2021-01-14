The Medium's horrors escape into the real world with this new live-action trailer

The Medium is the latest terror fest from the genre masters at Bloober Team and it is nearly upon us.

To celebrate the impending launch, Bloober Team has released an evocative live-action trailer that captures some of the creepiness that gamers can expect.

The trailer was co-produced with the award-winning VFX and animation studio Platige Image. Academy Award nominee Tomasz Bagiński served as Writer and Creative Producer of the project. The trailer's visuals were inspired by painter Zdzisław Beksiński, the core influence for The Medium's art design. The spot was directed by Paweł Maślona.

The Medium will be haunting PC and Xbox Series X|S from 28th January 2021.