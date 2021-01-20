The Medium shows you what a Medium does in this new gameplay trailer; plus PC system requirements

Bloober Team has released a new video that sheds light on how their new psychological horror title The Medium will play.

The game's core gameplay mechanic is a dual-reality mode. You play as your character Marianne in the real world and the spirit world simultaneously, to help in her investigations.

While exploring the real world, Marianne can tune into objects and experience echoes of the past. This seems like an in-universe way of doing the classic audio logs mechanic. Tried and tested gameplay tools are always welcome, as long as they make sense in the game's reality, and this seems like a good example of that.

While traversing the spirit world, Marianne can also find fragments of souls, trapped in a moment in time, and she can observe what they went through in that moment. This is another novel way of communicating information in a way consistent with the rules of this universe.

And one of the more interesting aspects of a Medium's work is encountering lost souls within the spirit world. The image of the spirit realm Marianne talking to these characters juxtaposed with the visual of real-world Marianne reacting to thin air is really striking stuff.

It is encouraging to see how much thought has been put into this world by Bloober Team, although fans of their previous work should not be too surprised.

As an extra, Bloober Team has updated their PC System Requirements for The Medium as you can see in this infographic below.

The Medium will launch on Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, the Epic Store, and Xbox Game Pass on 28th January 2021.