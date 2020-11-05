The Medium is too much for Australia; refused classification

The International Age Rating Coalition of Australia has refused a rating classification for The Medium, the upcoming psychological horror game from Bloober Team (Layers of Fear, The Blair Witch).

Through a statement sent to PC Gamer by The Australian Classification Board, it was explained that the International Age Rating Coalition (IARC) had classified the Xbox exclusive as RC, which means Refused Classification. This was not handled in person, rather using the IARC’s Tool, which “generated a Refused Classification decision in accordance with Australia’s classification criteria from input (questionnaire responses) submitted by the developer.”

The contentious content was not made clear, likely due to the use of a questionnaire form rather than a personal breakdown of the content, so there is no way of knowing how essential this material is to the main narrative. The only way around this issue is for Bloober Team to patch out the content and re-submit, “If the developer decides to alter the game, they can use the Tool to classify a modified version of the game and a new classification will be generated.”

The Medium is coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC on 10th December. Which is already looking like a busy day with the release of Cyberpunk 2077 and Orwell’s Animal Farm.