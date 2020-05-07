The Medium coming to Xbox Series X and PC this Christmas

Bloober Team, the makers of Blair WitchObserver and Layers of Fear, today announces its largest and most ambitious project to date - The Medium.

Launching on Xbox Series X and PC in the 2020 Holiday season, The Medium is a tension-fuelled, psychological horror game built around a central motif: how your perspective changes your perception.

Players will find themselves in the body of Marianne, a medium hounded by visions, living and interacting across two worlds: the real, and the spirit world. Nothing is what it seems, everything has another side. As a medium with access to both worlds, you have a wider perspective and can see more clearly that there’s no one simple truth to what others perceive.

“Every one of our games has a central theme that drives its creative and technological design. In The Medium, we focus on perspective and perception. When you change your point of view, you discover that things are more complicated and nuanced than you initially thought" - said Piotr Babieno, CEO at Bloober Team. "The Medium is our most ambitious game ever and we can't wait to show you how we're translating this vision into a psychological horror."

Akira Yamaoka, of Silent Hill fame and Bloober Team’s Arkadiusz Reikowski are working together on the game’s original ‘dual’ score, creating truly unique atmospheres across both worlds.

“The inclusion of the legendary Akira Yamaoka - best known for his work on the Silent Hill franchise - is a dream come true. We’ve been inspired by many of the previous games he has worked on and are thrilled to bring a new one to life with The Medium.”

