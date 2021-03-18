The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in 8K with raytracing looks beautiful

Look and weep when you realise that the chances of you ever seeing Zelda: Breath of the Wild look this good are vanishingly small. This fan-polish of the game bumps the resolution of the Wii-U version of the game up to a massive 8K and then ads the sheen of raytracing on top.

It's gobsmacking and well outside of the capabilities of the current Switch, and likely also those of its rumoured upgrade. The only way of seeing Zelda looking this sharp and colourful is via emulation and the murkiness and complications of emulating the Switch and ripping the games to play alone make this something the average player isn't going to be doing.

The version of the game in the video above is a rip of the Wii-U edition of the game played via the CEMU emulator. The game has then been expertly modded by the people behind the 'Digital Dreams' YouTube channel to increase the resolution and add the raytracing support.