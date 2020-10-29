The launch lineup for PS Plus Collection has been announced

The launch lineup for PS Plus Collection has been announcedPlatforms: Sony PlayStation 5
While PS Plus confirmed its November lineup, including the first-ever PS5 title on PS Plus, another PS Plus service has confirmed their lineup.
The PS Plus Collection was announced in September with the PS5 showcase, promising a selection of classic PS4 titles readily available from launch with more games expected to be added later. Essentially like a PS Now with no fat on the sides.
Sony has now confirmed the launch day lineup for the PS Plus Collection and it’s already looking strong.
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- Bloodborne
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Days Gone
- Detroit: Become Human
- Fallout 4
- Final Fantasy XV
- God of War
- Infamous Second Son
- Monster Hunter World
- Mortal Kombat X
- Persona 5
- Ratchet and Clank
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Until Dawn
That is a strong, varied list of great games that seasoned PS4 owners can use to fill in any gaps in their library and a proverbial buffet for any people jumping to Sony for the next-gen and missed out on many of these classic games.