The launch lineup for PS Plus Collection has been announced

While PS Plus confirmed its November lineup, including the first-ever PS5 title on PS Plus, another PS Plus service has confirmed their lineup.

The PS Plus Collection was announced in September with the PS5 showcase, promising a selection of classic PS4 titles readily available from launch with more games expected to be added later. Essentially like a PS Now with no fat on the sides.

Sony has now confirmed the launch day lineup for the PS Plus Collection and it’s already looking strong.

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Monster Hunter World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Ratchet and Clank

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Until Dawn

That is a strong, varied list of great games that seasoned PS4 owners can use to fill in any gaps in their library and a proverbial buffet for any people jumping to Sony for the next-gen and missed out on many of these classic games.