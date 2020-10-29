The launch lineup for PS Plus Collection has been announced

Platforms: Sony PlayStation 5
1 minute read
Posted by Andrew Shaw Published
The launch lineup for PS Plus Collection has been announced

While PS Plus confirmed its November lineup, including the first-ever PS5 title on PS Plus, another PS Plus service has confirmed their lineup.

The PS Plus Collection was announced in September with the PS5 showcase, promising a selection of classic PS4 titles readily available from launch with more games expected to be added later. Essentially like a PS Now with no fat on the sides.

Sony has now confirmed the launch day lineup for the PS Plus Collection and it’s already looking strong.

  • Batman: Arkham Knight 
  • Battlefield 1 
  • Bloodborne 
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy 
  • Days Gone 
  • Detroit: Become Human 
  • Fallout 4 
  • Final Fantasy XV 
  • God of War 
  • Infamous Second Son 
  • Monster Hunter World 
  • Mortal Kombat X 
  • Persona 5 
  • Ratchet and Clank 
  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard 
  • The Last Guardian 
  • The Last of Us Remastered 
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Until Dawn

That is a strong, varied list of great games that seasoned PS4 owners can use to fill in any gaps in their library and a proverbial buffet for any people jumping to Sony for the next-gen and missed out on many of these classic games.

Tags
Category news

Latest Articles