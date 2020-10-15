The latest Night City Wire showcases the styles and sounds of Cyberpunk 2077

The latest episode of Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City Wire streams focused on the styles and sounds of CD Projekt Red’s latest opus.

One of the major focal points was the vehicles, from the budget lemons to the top of the range rides, there is a car for all tastes and all budgets; assuming you want to obtain cars legally.

This instalment was where CD Projekt Red first announced their partnership with Porsche in bringing the 911 Turbo to Night City’s streets.

Additionally, there was a segment called Revving Up Night City dedicated to capturing the immersive sound of these vehicles and a video called Arch Motorcycle with Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger where the pair discussed their motorcycle company of the same name and their collaboration with Cyberpunk 2077.

The next major segment was called 2077 In Style, which broke down the varying fashion trends of Night City. Anyone familiar with CD Projekt Red will be unsurprised but impressed nonetheless by how much thought had gone into the evolution of style in the year 2077; everything has lore in Cyberpunk 2077, even the clothes on your back.

To cap off the event, we got a brief teaser for what sort of shady dealings V will face as they rise to the top of Night City, called The Diner.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released 19th November for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Stadia. The game will also be playable on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles when available. A free next-gen upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077 will become available for owners of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions at a later date.