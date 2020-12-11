The Last of Us Part II sweeps the Game Awards 2020; see all the winners here

Last night's Game Awards were announced and if like me, you stayed up late to watch all 12 hours of the broadcast then you have my sympathies. Despite the ridiculous runtime and largely underwhelming series of announcements, the awards themselves are hard to dispute.

Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II swept the awards with six awards. The controversial masterpiece won Best Direction, Best Narrative, Best Action/Adventure, Best Audio Design, Best Performance (by Laura Bailey for Abby), the new Innovation in Accessibility Award, and the coveted Game Of The Year award.

I awarded The Last of Us Part II a 10/10 in my review, calling it "Naughty Dog’s bravest, darkest masterpiece to date and one of the greatest games of this generation." The fact the game continues to find success while also enraging the absolute dirt worst people in our community (calls of RIGGED rang out through the YouTube live chat last night, predictably) makes me very happy. I love the game and knowing it still manages to ruin the day of a bunch of shitheads 6 months later only makes me wish I could have awarded it a higher score.

Another big winner at the show was Among Us, a game which came out of nowhere a whole two years after its release to become a global phenomenon. The social deduction sensation won two awards at this year's ceremony; Best Mobile Game and Best Multiplayer, where it had to compete with Call of Duty: Warzone.

Another indie smash hit that found great success thanks to a lot of exposure on Twitch was Phasmophobia, which won Best Debut.

Here is the full list of winners from this year's awards.

Game of the Year

The Last Of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/Sony)

Best Game Direction

The Last Of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/Sony)

Best Narrative

The Last Of Us Part 2 (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)

Best Art Direction

Ghost Of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony)

Best Score and Music

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)

Best Audio Design

The Last Of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/Sony)

Best Performance

Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last Of Us Part 2

Games for Impact

Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Ongoing

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Indie

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Best Mobile

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Best Community Support

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver Digital)

Innovation in Accessibility

The Last Of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/Sony)

Best VR/AR

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Best Action

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Best Action/Adventure

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony)

Best Role-Playing Game

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix)

Best Fighting

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

Best Family

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Best Sim/Strategy

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Sports/Racing

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)

Best Multiplayer

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Best Debut Game

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Content Creator of the Year

Valkyrae

Best Esports Game

League Of Legends (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete

Heo ‘Showmaker’ Su/League Of Legends

Best Esports Team

G2 Esports/League Of Legends

Best Esports Event

League Of Legends World Championship 2020

Best Esports Host

Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere

Best Esports Coach

Danny ‘Zonic’ Sørensen