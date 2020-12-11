The Last of Us Part II sweeps the Game Awards 2020; see all the winners here

The Last of Us Part II sweeps the Game Awards 2020; see all the winners herePlatforms: All
Last night's Game Awards were announced and if like me, you stayed up late to watch all 12 hours of the broadcast then you have my sympathies. Despite the ridiculous runtime and largely underwhelming series of announcements, the awards themselves are hard to dispute.
Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II swept the awards with six awards. The controversial masterpiece won Best Direction, Best Narrative, Best Action/Adventure, Best Audio Design, Best Performance (by Laura Bailey for Abby), the new Innovation in Accessibility Award, and the coveted Game Of The Year award.
I awarded The Last of Us Part II a 10/10 in my review, calling it "Naughty Dog’s bravest, darkest masterpiece to date and one of the greatest games of this generation." The fact the game continues to find success while also enraging the absolute dirt worst people in our community (calls of RIGGED rang out through the YouTube live chat last night, predictably) makes me very happy. I love the game and knowing it still manages to ruin the day of a bunch of shitheads 6 months later only makes me wish I could have awarded it a higher score.
Another big winner at the show was Among Us, a game which came out of nowhere a whole two years after its release to become a global phenomenon. The social deduction sensation won two awards at this year's ceremony; Best Mobile Game and Best Multiplayer, where it had to compete with Call of Duty: Warzone.
Another indie smash hit that found great success thanks to a lot of exposure on Twitch was Phasmophobia, which won Best Debut.
Here is the full list of winners from this year's awards.
Game of the Year
The Last Of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/Sony)
Best Game Direction
The Last Of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/Sony)
Best Narrative
The Last Of Us Part 2 (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)
Best Art Direction
Ghost Of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony)
Best Score and Music
Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)
Best Audio Design
The Last Of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/Sony)
Best Performance
Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last Of Us Part 2
Games for Impact
Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
Best Ongoing
No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Best Indie
Hades (Supergiant Games)
Best Mobile
Among Us (InnerSloth)
Best Community Support
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver Digital)
Innovation in Accessibility
The Last Of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/Sony)
Best VR/AR
Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
Best Action
Hades (Supergiant Games)
Best Action/Adventure
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony)
Best Role-Playing Game
Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix)
Best Fighting
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
Best Family
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
Best Sim/Strategy
Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)
Best Sports/Racing
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)
Best Multiplayer
Among Us (InnerSloth)
Best Debut Game
Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
Content Creator of the Year
Valkyrae
Best Esports Game
League Of Legends (Riot Games)
Best Esports Athlete
Heo ‘Showmaker’ Su/League Of Legends
Best Esports Team
G2 Esports/League Of Legends
Best Esports Event
League Of Legends World Championship 2020
Best Esports Host
Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere
Best Esports Coach
Danny ‘Zonic’ Sørensen