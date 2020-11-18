The Last of Us Part II and Hades shine as nominees for The Game Awards 2020 are announced

The nominees for The Game Awards 2020 have been announced, with one AAA-developer and one indie studio earning the most nominations. Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II bagged 10 nominations while Supergiant's roguelike Hades earned 9 nominations for the independent studio.

While many in the gaming industry might have expected Naughty Dog's follow up to one of the most critically-acclaimed games of the generation to dominate these awards earlier in the year, 'Naughty Dog’s bravest, darkest masterpiece to date and one of the greatest games of this generation' according to our Gaming Editor Andrew in his review, but it's the success of Supergiant's Hades which really stands out.

The Last of Us Part II saw two actors earn nominations for Best Performance, with Ashley Johnson (Ellie) and Laura Bailey (Abby) nominated.

The chaotic roguelike game where 'everyone is hot, EVERYONE,' Hades is going toe-to-toe with The Last of Us Part II across several categories, each of them nominated for Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music and Best Performance - for which The Last of Us Part II is nominated twice.

Both Hades and The Last of Us Part II will face stiff competition from across all platforms and genres in the Game of the Year category. The rest of the nominations are: Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Doom Eternal, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima and Ori and the Will of the Wisps A couple of those games bagged six nominations, Ghost of Tsushima and Final Fantasy VII Remake. Those two go up against each other in four categories and face Hades and The Last of Us Part II in several of them, so somebody might be going home empty-handed at the end of the evening.

If you haven't played Hades, go play it and yes - of course you can pet the three-headed dog.

Elsewhere, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is up for four awards, including Best Indie and Best Multiplayer, while Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales manage to earn a couple of nominations despite only releasing recently, with the game up for Best Action/Adventure against another recently released title, Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Half-Life: Alyx earned four nominations including Best Action and Best Game Direction, while Among Us and Spiritfarer, two indie titles that couldn't be further apart, both earned two nominations.

You can check out the full announcement below and check out the full list of nominees on the The Game Awards website, where you can cast your votes for the awards show.