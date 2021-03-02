The Last of Us Part 2 nets record number of BAFTA Games Awards nominations

The Last of Us Part 2 looks set to dominate another awards ceremony after earning a record 13 nominations for this year's BAFTA Games Awards. The game also earned an EE Game of the Year nomination, which is voted for by the public as opposed to the other categories voted on by BAFTA.

Naughty Dog's acclaimed masterpiece is nominated in Animation, Artistic Achievement, Audio Achievement, Best Game, Game Design, Game Beyond Entertainment, Music, two nominations for Performer in a Lead role, three nominations for Performer in Supporting Role, and Technical Achievement. Weirdly, not Narrative.

Other Sony titles netted an impressive number of awards, too, with ten nominations for Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima, seven for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, six for Dreams, and four for Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Indie hit Hades earned eight nominations, including Best Game, while Fall Guys got five nominations including Multiplayer.

Nintendo's cultural phenomenon, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, got five nominations, as well as a spot on the EE Game of the Year award.

The full nominee list for the EE Game of the Year Award is Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Call of Duty: Warzone, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades, The Last of Us Part 2, and Valorant. You can vote for it right now on the EE website.

The BAFTA Games Awards 2021 will take place on 25th March via livestream and will be presented by Elle Osili-Wood.