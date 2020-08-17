The Last of Us 2 is now the third highest-grossing Playstation game of all time in the US

Spotted by VGC and initially reported by NPD Group, the Naughty Dog sequel sits behind only Spiderman and God of War despite being out less than two months. The Last of Us Part II is already the third best-selling game of the year in the US, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Animal Crossing: New Horizons the only titles ahead.

Naughty Dog announced that the title sold over 4 million copies in the opening weekend alone and it was still the 4th best-selling game in July in the US. The follow-up to the 2013 masterpiece The Last of Us, gamers have been eager to continue the story following the dramatic turn of events at the end of the first game. Critical response to the game has been overwhelmingly positive and we gave it 10/10.

"The Last of Us Part II is as bleak and violent as advertised but it is not without warmth or humanity, there are some genuinely beautiful and tender moments punctuating the misery and trauma. These experiences accentuate each other," wrote our Gaming Editor Andrew in his review.

Naughty Dog recently added permadeath and the addition of a 'Grounded' difficulty mode in a recent update, adding to the wealth of accessibility options already available.