Despite all the crunch, The Last of Us 2 has been indefinitely postponed due to Coronavirus

The Last of Us 2 has been delayed until some unspecified point in the future due to the logistics of releasing the game during a world-wide lockdown due to the Coronavirus.

The game had previously been delayed to allow for final touches and according to Naughty Dog it is almost ready to ship but they're unable, or unwilling, to release the game at a time when physical sales are going to be severely curtailed.

The full statement released this evening follows:

As you’ve likely just seen, the release of The Last of Us Part II has been delayed. We’re sure this news is just as disappointing to you as it is to us. We wanted to reach out to all of you in our community to give you a little more information.

The good news is, we’re nearly done with development of The Last of Us Part II. We are in the midst of fixing our final bugs.

However, even with us finishing the game, we were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn’t launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction. We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues.

We were bummed about this decision but ultimately understood it’s what’s best and fair to all of our players. We’re hoping that this won’t be a long delay and we’ll update you as soon as we have new information to share.

We wish you all, your families, and your friends the best of health. Thank you for being amazing fans and your continued support.

Naughty Dog has been criticised in recent months due to their attitude towards crunch with developers and testers working unreasonable hours to finish the game. If this delay is evidence of anything it is that unreasonable deadlines that lead to unhealthy treatment of staff are very much artificial and crunch to meet arbitrary deadlines should not be something tolerated within the industry.