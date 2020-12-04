The last of the old guard depart BioWare: Casey Hudson and Mark Darrah to leave studio

It is the end of an era as BioWare general manager Casey Hudson and Dragon Age executive producer Mark Darrah announce their departure from the studio.

Hudson joined BioWare in 1998 and would go on to be the project director on major BioWare titles like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Mass Effect, two of the titles that put BioWare on the map for the next two decades. Hudson previously left the company in 2014, but returned after a stint with Microsoft, in 2017. Mark Darrah had served as the executive producer on all of BioWare's mainline Dragon Age titles and was heading the current Dragon Age 4 project until recently.

In the post announcing his retirement, Casey said he was leaving to "make way for the next generation of studio leaders", and went on to say, "It's not an easy decision to make, and big changes like this always come with a certain degree of sadness. I will miss being able to work every day with our inspiring developers on the biggest and most exciting projects I can imagine."

He would close by saying: "It’s hard to make the decision to move on, but I’m excited about what’s next, for all of us."

Darrah would make a post of his own, looking back on a point in time "when CRPGs were considered a dead genre," he reflected on how much the industry has changed in the 23 years, becoming a major part of our culture.

On his decision to leave BioWare and Dragon Age specifically, Darrah said "This has been a very difficult decision for me. The team of amazing developers on Dragon Age, make my life fuller and better. They have taught me so much. But the strength of the team is also what makes this possible. I know that Dragon Age won’t just survive without me, it will thrive."

Christian Dailey, studio director for BioWare Austin, will now lead Dragon Age 4 while Anthem producer Mike Gamble will lead the team working on the newly teased Mass Effect game.

Essentially the BioWare that brought us the classics that defined many of our lives is gone now. I don't know how I feel but I know I do not feel particularly comfortable that the producer of Anthem is running Mass Effect.

All that said, all good things must come to an end, so we wish Casey Hudson and Mark Darrah all the best, whatever the future may hold for them.