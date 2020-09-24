With 10th December looming (suffering christ, how is it still only September?) that means The Game Awards are on their way and this year they will be introducing something new: The Innovation in Accessibility Award.

Game Awards founder, Geoff Keighley, made the announcment on Twitter.

Accessibility in gaming is fast becoming a new standard in game design, one long overdue but welcome nonetheless. We have already seen Microsoft make great strides towards greater accessibility for gamers with their Adaptive Controller, Naughty Dog introduced over 60 adjustable accessibility options for The Last Of Us Part II at launch, and over the summer Fall Guys raised a million dollars for Special Effect, a charity for bringing disabled gamers the technology they need to play the games that they love.

We are seeing other games get involved in this push for greater inclusivity through accessibility like hit indie titles Overcooked! and Among Us announcing upcoming accessibility options. Whoever wins this award, the more people competing for it can only be a good thing for gamers around the world.