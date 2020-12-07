The Game Awards to include audio descriptions for blind and partially-sighted fans

In a move to further push accessibility for gamers, The Game Awards will now include audio descriptions for blind and partially-sighted fans when they stream later this week.

Game Awards creator/producer/host Geoff Keighley confirmed the move on Twitter, stating this would be the first time this service was offered for the show. He concluded, simply but that "accessibility matters."

The Game Awards will stream 10th December ET (Midnight, 11th in the UK) and will feature presenters like Brie Larson, Tom Holland, Stephen A. Smith, and former Nintendo boss Reggie Fils-Aime. The Last of Us Part II and Hades are among the games leading the race in nominations.

The show will be handing out a brand-new award this year for innovations in accessibility, making this extra step in accessing the show so important.