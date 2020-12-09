The Game Awards set to reveal "12 to 15" new games

The Game Awards 2020 will be the home to "around 12 to 15" brand new game announcements, according to event producer and host, Geoff Keighley.

During a recent Reddit AMA, Keighley was asked how many new games would be revealed and responded: “I think there are a good dozen+ games that will be announced/revealed at the show for the first time”, later would clarify that the total number would be "around 12 to 15 or so?"

Last night, via Twitter, Keighley added that these announcements would not be new looks at previously announced titles, rather they would be brand new games yet to receive an announcement.

This means things like Dragon Age 4, which was announced earlier this year, is likely not among the 12-15 announcements and will be in a separate category of reveals alongside Fall Guys Season 3 and the new Among Us map. One persistent rumour this year is that Sony will be announcing a Silent Hills revival and a Metal Gear Solid remake. We can but hope!

The Game Awards 2020 takes place on 10th December and features games like The Last of Us Part II and Hades, as well as an all-new accessibility award. You can read more about the nominees in the link provided.