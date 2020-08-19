The Devil’s favourite Fall Guys mode, Slime Climb, gets remade in Rocket League

May Slime Climb burn in the part of Hell so hot and so deep that any ladders or climbing rope sent down to rescue them are immediately incinerated. Slime Climb is one of the least popular game modes in online gaming sensation Fall Guys, it was one of the most nominated game modes in our The Best and Worst of Fall Guys list yesterday and now some sadist has recreated the experience in Rocket League.

The sadist in question is professional Rocket League player Lethamyr, who is a massive fan of Fall Guys and wanted to bring some of that anarchic challenge into his own backyard.

Using Blender and the Unreal Development Kit, Lethamyr has been able to to build and import the Rocket League Workshop map. It is still very much a work in progress but the pure madman is making good progress.

This feels like a fair trade as Fall Guys did basically rip off Rocket League with their Fall Ball game mode, if Rocket League want to have the most infuriating Fall Guys mode in exchange then have at it.