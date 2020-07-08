The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, the follow up the successful 2019 horror release Man of Medan, is officially set to launch right in time for Halloween with an October 30th 2020 release date.

Five hapless victims, four college students and their professor, find themselves stranded in the spooky town of Little Hope and have to work together to unravel the mysteries of this town and survive the night.

The game offers single-player mode, online two-player mode, and a five-player couch-friendly ‘movie night’ mode where each person takes on the role of a specific character and you simply pass the controller around.

Man of Medan was an entertaining slice of horror from Until Dawn devs, Supermassive Games, and publisher Bandai Namco so horror fans actually have a lot to look forward to with Little Hope.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope will be available in Standard, Limited and Collector's editions. The Limited Edition, available at participating retailers, will include Little Hope and Man of Medan so new players can catch up with all the Curator’s chilling tales. It also includes a Dark Pictures cloth map, maps pins and a Steelcase box with four slots, to accommodate future Dark Pictures title. The Collector's Edition includes Little Hope, the Dark Pictures Cloth Map, map pins, Steelcase and a replica of Mary's 1692 poppet. This edition is exclusive to the BNEE E-commerce Store.

Pre-orders will offer players early access to The Curator's Cut, which offers new scenes, with different playable characters with all-new choices and outcomes.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.