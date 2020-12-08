The Cyberpunk 2077 launch trailer is here

As the world awaits the release of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red have released their final launch trailer.

Evocatively set to a cover of "Never Fade Away" (an in-universe rock anthem by Johnny Silverhand's former band SAMURAI) arranged by P.T. Adamczyk and Olga Jankowska; the trailer focuses on the emotional journey and the human connections made by V on their journey through Night City. It definitely made me realise I was not nearly as friendly to some of these characters as the makers of the trailer.

You can check out our Cyberpunk 2077 review to see why we think it's raised the bar for open-world gaming.

The full video of the cover used in the trailer has also been released and you can check it out below.

Cyberpunk 2077 drops on PC, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X, and Stadia on 10th December.