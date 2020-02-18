The Curse of Rabenstein coming to Commodore 64, ZX Spectrum, ZX Spectrum Next, Amstrad, Atari ST and Amiga in March

No, you haven't fallen through a time portal to the late 1980's, and yes, you read that right. The Curse of Rabenstein is the latest in a long line in the growing number of new releases for classic systems - designed to work on the original computers.

The Curse of Rabenstein is a classic-style graphic adventure written by Stefan Vogt and is being published by Poly.Play on 16th March. Versions will be released on:

Commodore 64, Plus/4 and 16 (with 64 kB)

Amstrad CPC

Sinclair ZX Spectrum (128k)

ZX Spectrum Next

Amiga

Atari ST

The ZX Spectrum Next version will be enhanced for the most recent addition to the ZX Spectrum family which started arriving with KickStarter backers in the last week.

The game will be shipped on both platform compatible discs and SD cards with images that can be used on more modern platforms via emulators or through adapters on the actual machines in question.

The Curse of Rabenstein is available to pre-order now.