The Cayo Perico Heist is coming to GTA Online this December

GTA Online teased their next big update yesterday with what was teased as the "El Rubio Dossier" in a cryptic tweet. Today they confirmed that the next big GTA Online update will be called The Cayo Perico Heist, promised to be "Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition yet."

Rockstar's GTA Newswire introduced the heist by saying "It’s time to raise the stakes higher than ever before. You’ve broken a convicted spy out of Bolingbroke Penitentiary. You’ve saved the world from an egomaniacal tech billionaire. And you’ve beaten the odds to drain a casino of its cash. This time, you’re taking on an entire island."

The Cayo Perico Heist will see your motley crew of criminals infiltrate a Cayo Perico, the remote island compound of the world's most notorious drug dealer. What could go wrong?

"Choose your tools. Choose your approach. Choose your crew – or even go it entirely alone. Just make it back to Los Santos in one piece," teased Newswire.

You read that correctly. This will be the first Heist in GTA Online history that can be played solo on top of the usual four-player crews.

The Cayo Perico Heist introduces an all-new exotic Heist location, new vehicles and tactical weapons, new social spaces to visit with your friends, new world-class guest DJs, and all-new radio stations with over 100 new songs (no one tell Twitch). Plus a submarine HQ to plan all your crime-capering. Rockstar rarely underwhelms with these big GTA Online updates so promises of being bigger and better than the Doomsday Heist and The Diamond Casino Heist may be bold claims but it seems plausible.

The Cayo Perico Heist comes to GTA Online on 15th December to PS4, Xbox One, and PC.