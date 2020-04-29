The Battle of Scarif is the last major update to Star Wars: Battlefront 2

The Battle of Scarif was the exciting finale to 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - a sequence that saw both a ground assault and battle by air above the planet of Scarif. It was one of the most striking, especially visually, events in the entire Star Wars canon and it now you can go head to head with Death Troopers and the rest of the Imperial Forces yourself in the final major content update to Star Wars: Battlefront 2.

In a statement released on the Battlefront website, EA Dice said "Since launch, we’ve brought new content in the form of free updates to the entire player base, delivering immersive Star Wars battles you can play solo, with friends, and against others across the entire Skywalker Saga. This vision will now be realized as we complete our return to the Age of Rebellion, which we started in February."

"Looking beyond April, we’re transitioning to a phase where the servers, in-game challenges, recurring events such as Double XP and more, and game support will carry this broad and rich Star Wars gaming experience into the future. This means that we’re moving away from delivering regular content updates. As the game lives on with the players and our community, we’re looking forward to hearing your stories for years to come."

The Battle of Scarif launches on Star Wars: Battlefront 2 today.

