Terraria comes to an end with its final major update arriving in May

PC Terraria players will be getting the final major update to the game on 16th May. Terraria: Journey's End will mark the last of the official expansions for the game and will bring with a whole new play mode, 800 new items and lots of quality of life updates.

Terraria: Journey's End will also bring the ability to create your own golf courses that will come alongside an update that brings new weather effects!

The update will launch on PC first but will follow on consoles and mobile devices at a later date. There will be no further major updates to the game other than bug fixes and minor tweaks.