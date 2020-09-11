Team17 will be dropping us on a desert island in The Survivalists this October

Some of The Digital Fix’s favourite games are Team17 titles, from the classic Worms to ingenious modern throwbacks like The Escapists series, or the more modern mayhem of titles like Moving Out or Overcooked 2, when a title arrives under the Team17 banner you can expect inventiveness and innovation. Just look at one of their upcoming titles about managing your own cult.

Their next big release will be The Survivalists, set within the acclaimed Escapists universe, that sees players (solo or co-op with friends) trying to survive on a desert island with only your own crafting abilities and monkey assistants to rely on.

Monkeys with spears, need we say more?

The Survivalists is coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on 9th October. On top of that, the title will also be coming soon to Apple devices – exclusively for mobile – for Apple Arcade subscribers.

Pre-orders are already available for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One owners; pre-order bonuses are available in the form of cosmetic extras. Additionally, a demo is currently available for Switch and PC.

You can check out the latest trailer below.