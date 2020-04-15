Team17 to release Astral Pixel's Super Magbot in 2021

Team17 have announced that they have signed a partnership agreement with development studio, Astral Pixel to release the studio's upcoming pixel art platformer Super Magbot.

Daniel Guzmán Cerón, Lead Programmer, Astral Pixel, said "Super Magbot is the result of working hand in hand with my brother over the past two years. It has been a truly self-learning experience in every way, and we couldn’t be happier to have Team17 on board as our publisher, their legacy of working with indie games makes them a great fit for our game. We have worked hard to create a refreshing take on platforming gameplay and we can’t wait to see players enjoying Super Magbot’s challenges."

Max Everingham, Head of Publishing, Team17 added “Our aim at Team17 is to work with developers who have a passion and drive to create something truly great, and to help them realise their dream. It’s easy to see how much hard work and passion has gone into Super Magbot and it is a fantastic addition to our selection of games, its interesting take on the platformer genre will have players hooked”

Super Magbot is set for release on PC in 2021 and from the trailer above looks like it could be a huge amount of fun.