Team17 bring synchronous turn-based combat to the roguelike with Crown Trick

The Digital Fix favourite Team17 has another exciting release coming, this time courtesy of NExT Studios, with the release date reveal for upcoming roguelike title Crown Trick.

Promising to redefine the genre with synchronous turn-based combat, which means monsters and traps only execute their moves when the player does. It will offer dozens of active and passive skills and abilities, items, and relics to allow you to customise your fighting style to your liking. The game will also feature procedurally generated dungeons, so no two runs are ever going to be the same.

It’s a Team17 game, you can all but guarantee it will be worth a look.

Crown Trick will arrive on Nintendo Switch and PC on 16th October and is available to Wishlist on Steam right now.