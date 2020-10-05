Take a closer look at what Minecraft will bring to Smash Bros.

Over the weekend, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai gave fans of the Nintendo beat ‘em up franchise a closer look at the newest edition to the fighter roster; Steve & Alex from Minecraft.

The internet nearly broke clean in half when the news was announced last week, Twitter actually stopped working after the news dropped, it was safe to say no one imagined this would happen.

The 45-minute presentation was recorded in August when Japan had stricter coronavirus rules in place, so he is all alone with “no one to laugh at my jokes.” Same, Sakurai-san. Same.

The showcase broke down all the fun new tricks Minecraft will bring to Smash Bros.

Combat will function much as it does in Minecraft, you can hold down the attack button to walk while repeatedly swinging your sword, axe or pickaxe.

Kick his ass, Steve!

The tools you can produce will also allow you to mine, craft and create blocks. Yes, the fundamentals of Minecraft are being fully integrated into the Smash Bros play style.

During the battle, Steve and Alex can dig into the ground or walls of each stage to extract materials. The classic Minecraft resources of dirt, wood, stone, iron, gold and diamond are all possible to find and will depend on the type of surface Steve and Alex mine.

With resources at hand and your crafting table at your side, players can use materials to craft newer snd more durable tools and weapons.

Minecraft will bring all-new ways to troll the heck out of your opponents.

Another trick that Steve and Alex have up their sleeve is Create Block. By tapping into your resource supply, you can conjure up blocks that can be stacked snd arranged as you see fit. Perhaps as a handy barrier from incoming attacks, maybe a bridge to pass over the action, a handy platform to save you from falling to your death or maybe to block another player from making a life-saving jump back into the action. There is an astonishing amount of thought put into how these new mechanics can change the tempo of a fight.

Sakurai also revealed the Final Smash, which shows Steve and Alex summons a giant piston, which sends opponents flying into the House of Boom, locking their opponent inside with a horde of Creepers, triggering a massive explosion.

But it’s not just about what Steve and Alex can do to other characters, we get a fun look at what other characters can do to them! For instance, Clefairy putting Steve/Alex to sleep will make the character actually go to bed. When Kirby eats them, Kirby becomes a blocky Minecraft character. The sense of humour employed here is just wonderful and shows how much thought went into how these characters and how their iconography would fit into this world.

AHHH LOOK AT HIM

Speaking of worlds, the stage included in Fighters Pass Vol. 2 pack is Minecraft World. This consists of six different areas inspired by the original Minecraft game. The destructible areas randomly change for each match and players will experience a day and night cycle, with zombies and skeletons emerging at night. It is every bit the Minecraft experience brought to Smash.

This should be no great surprise, once the initial shock of the announcement wore off. Did anyone expect Sakurai-san and his talented team of programmers to half-ass something with as much potential as Smash Bros x Minecraft? Nintendo and Minecraft are both built on a foundation of great imagination, they appear to be an amazing fig together and it is honestly only surprising that it took this long to happen.

Players who own the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 or who order the Challenger Pack 7 will be able go enjoy all the Minecraft madness from 14th October. You can watch the full presentation below.