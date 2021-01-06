Take a 14-minute journey into terror with new footage from Bloober Team's The Medium

Bloober Team has released an extended gameplay preview for their upcoming horror title The Medium.

The Layers of Fear devs latest is a psychological horror about a spirit medium (the clue was in the title) who can exist between two worlds at once, which sounds great for anyone who doesn't even enjoy existing in this one.

The core game mechanic for The Medium is dual-reality gameplay, allowing you to control your character, Marianne, through both the real and spirit realms via spit-screen. The footage showcases the unique perspectives, environments and abilities that players will experience in the game in-between getting the crap scared out of you.

This new footage gives players a better look at the game's main antagonist, The Maw, who is voiced by the ever-present Troy Baker. The Maw shares Marianne's ability to traverse the twin worlds and can chase Marianne. While in the land of spooks, The Maw is clearly visible and can easily spot Marianne. Which is not ideal, but she can use her Spirit Blast ability to fend him off. However, in this awful flesh world of ours, The Maw is invisible, oh dear, but luckily it is also blind to Marianne. While on this plane of existence, The Maw relies on sound to locate Marianne.

Given this is Bloober Team, the makers of other pant-soiling terrors as Blair Witch and Observer: System Redux, I am sure this is all going to go well for us.

You can check out the footage below.

The Medium is currently available for pre-order on Steam, Epic Store and the Microsoft Store - with a 10% off discount available before launch. Players who pre-order with Steam will also receive The Medium Original Soundtrack (by Akira Yamaoka and Arkadiusz Reikowski) and The Art of The Medium (digital artbook).

The Medium is coming Xbox Series X|S and PC on 28th January 2021.