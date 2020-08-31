Taito is reviving two arcade classics; Space Invaders Forever and Bubble Bobble 4 Friends coming soon

Two classic staples of the arcade world are getting a modern polish this year with the return of Space Invaders and Bubble Bobble.

If you are old enough to remember the glory days of arcade gaming in the early ‘80s, you will have fond memories of at least one of these games. Space Invaders may have been before my time but it’s been a timeless presence in all arcades and dive bars since release. Bubble Bobble hit when I was a little boy and just getting into gaming and it became an obsession. I used to draw doodles of Bub and Bob and their little robot enemies.

Both games hold up beautifully to this day, as many of the classics do, so it makes total sense to bring them back without the need to tinker with their winning formulas.

Space Invaders Forever is a collection of three updated versions of the classic.

Space Invaders Extreme, which was a beefed-up reinvention of the original that initially released for Nintendo DS and PSP to mark the 30th anniversary of the original game's launch. While it had ports on the Xbox 360 and PC, it has not been released on any console this generation until now.

trailer for the PC release of Space Invaders Extreme

Space Invaders Gigamax 4 SE is a first time ever release on consoles. A large scale, multiplayer spin on Space Invaders originally released for the 40th anniversary of the game as a limited event in Japan, displayed on massive screens. The unique experience has been downsized for TV screens but still looks like tremendous fun for you and a few friends.

a look at the original Space Invaders Gigamax release,

courtesy of gigamaxgames.com

And finally, there is Arkanoid vs. Space Invaders. The original Arkanoid is another classic arcade game, although often overlooked in favour of the more iconic releases, that sees you basically playing pong against a wall of destructible bricks instead of another paddle. This crossover, first released in 2017, has you playing a game of Arkanoid against a horde of Space Invaders instead of stationary bricks.

trailer for the original release from Square Enix

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron Is Back is a PS4 release of Bubble Bobble 4 Friends on the Nintendo Switch, adding 100 new stages to the game. Switch owners of the original BB4 release will receive all the new PS4 content for free.

The classic gameplay remains intact with a few new mechanics added and four-player play as opposed to the original two. It looks as adorable and engagingly playable as I remember. This looks like a must-play when it lands.

Space Invaders Forever will be coming to PS4 and Switch, Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back is coming to PS4 later this year.