Ping! A message comes through on my WhatsApp. My friend drops a youtube link in the chat. Open application and there it was, Modern Warfare 2 Remastered and it's out....NOW! (This has been leaked early accidentally by the PlayStation store and scheduled for a tomorrow release)

Rumours were rife in 2016 when the first Modern Warfare became remastered that the ultimate shooter collection would get the full works and release on the current generation of consoles. But here we are, when 2020 could have done with some good news, Activision dropped this surprise.

Opening scenes of that famous battle outside the White House.

At first, I thought it was a hoax, but the youtube video shows multiple scenes from the original campaign with General Shepard delivering the introduction while the battle enrages around the White House. Then moving onto Soap and his dialogue and finally, the famous Captain Price. Reminiscing of the time I was sitting in my small bedroom, tearing up the maps with my clan. Chills.

At the end of the short video, Ghost is highlighted for extra content in Call of Duty: Warzone. Extra skins, weapons and finishing moves to be used in your fight over there. The skin is the exact model from Modern Warfare 2, so excite some other people by donning that on today!

Call of Duty Warzone gets its additional features too.

Just to clarify, the official title is Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered. There is no multiplayer confirmed on this outing. Maybe due to the mass appeal Warzone and the current Modern Warfare is having, I don't think Activision will want to maintain too many fields of play.

No idea if there is any exclusivity to the Playstation who have a deal with Activision on all things Call of Duty, but we shall see. Let's hope it does drop tomorrow and wasn't an early April fools joke that came a day earlier. I am very much looking forward to playing this.