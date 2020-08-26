Surgeon Simulator 2 Gameplay Trailer shows off multiplayer surgery, new mechanics, and sound medical practices

A new gameplay trailer has dropped for the long-awaited follow-up to Bossa Studios’ Surgeon Simulator — and it’s promising even more surgical dysfunction than its predecessor.

Opening on the familiar process of stiffly smashing open a ribcage and plucking out a patient’s internal organs, the trailer ramps up to show off some of the sequel’s newly added features. As shown off first in the gameplay reveal, Surgeon Simulator 2 will allow you to butcher, mend, and sow general discord with your pals in four-player co-op. And in contrast to the first game’s rigid top-down perspective, you’re now free to roam the operating room and surround areas for spare tools… or hearts, should the job demand it.

It’s no surprise to see that Bossa is leaning into the humorous nature of the series, but it really can’t be overstated how tickling it is to finally see the surgeons in full view, from behind the mask. Characters gallantly flop about the environments with their “playing hand” outstretched, knocking over equipment and clumsily passing objects to other players.

It hasn’t shied away from the more macabre elements, either. At one point, a surgeon sends a disembodied head through a conveyor belt (seemingly by accident and possibly without reason) only to throw it across the room to reattach to the poor patient who really should’ve picked a different hospital.

This is a game that revels in its goofy jank, and it’s well-earned. To this writer’s memory, Surgeon Simulator basically pioneered the “simulator” genre, along with all the charming zaniness that came with it. With this entry, we may see the genre push forward yet again into exciting, uncharted, and whacky territory.

Surgeon Simulator 2 is out for PC exclusively on the Epic Games store tomorrow, 27th August 2020.