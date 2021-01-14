Super Nintendo World's opening has been postponed again after resurgent COVID crisis

After a recent announcement that Super Nintendo World would be opening at Universal Studios Japan on 4th February, it has now been announced that the theme park's opening has been postponed indefinitely.

While it initially seemed like the COVID-19 crisis was getting under control in Japan, with live events being held with limited capacity since late last year, the number of cases is on the rise again. As a result, the Osaka region where the park resides has been placed in a state of emergency and the park must remain closed.

"After carefully considering the current situation from various aspects when declaring a state of emergency to Osaka Prefecture on January 13, we will postpone the opening of the new area "Super Nintendo World" scheduled for February 4 after the […] state of emergency declaration," the Universal Studios Japan website noted (translated via Google).

The statement went on to say: "We sincerely apologise to all the guests and stakeholders who are looking forward to the opening. The opening date will be decided and announced after the 'state of emergency' is lifted."

This is the second delay the theme park has faced, with the original opening date being planned to coincide with the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.