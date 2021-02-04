Super Nintendo World offers an in-depth look at upcoming attractions, including Mario Kart ride

Fans of all things Nintendo are getting a closer look at what Super Nintendo World will have to offer Universal Studios Japan visitors when it (eventually) opens, with a series of videos from Universal Parks News Today.

20 new videos have been posted on the YouTube channel, giving an excellent overview of the park's different attractions and features.

Naturally, there are going to be spoilers, so you have been warned.

Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge is probably the biggest attraction in the park, as a new interactive AR ride based on the hit Nintendo franchise, which pits two different teams against each other: Team Mario and Team Koopa. Universal Parks News Today give us two videos focusing on its various features.

One video gives us a thorough look at the ride's fun pre-ride queue layout, full of fun visual design and easter eggs to help create the right atmosphere for the ride. All the best rides make queueing up part of the fun because god knows you will be doing a lot of it, and Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge looks like a great example of that. They even use Mii style characters to perform the tutorial for how you put on your AR goggles.

We also get a glimpse at the sights you will find through the AR goggles - it certainly looks like it's going to be as chaotic as your average game of Mario Kart, and you will get to launch special objects at the digitised characters in your field of view.

Another video takes off the AR goggles and lets fans see all the details of the actual ride layout. There are some beautiful looking recreations of famous Mario locations here, it's almost worth taking off your goggles just to take it all in, but this video can save you the bother so you won't have to queue up again.

There are videos focusing on the different menu items available at Kinopio's Cafe and Yoshi's Snack Island and some of the snack foods you can buy to carry around like the popcorn.

The other big ride featured in the video series is Yoshi's Adventure, which just looks delightfully cute. Everything you would expect from everyone's favourite little green dinosaur.

The queue does not seem as involved and immersive as Mario Kart, but it is colourful and lively and backed by some delightful music. Toadette even makes an appearance.

As you would expect, the ride is slower and less sensory intensive, as it is designed for smaller children.

The ride takes you on a tour of Super Nintendo World, with some fun animatronics recreating moments from the Yoshi's Island games, Super Mario Galaxy 2, and more.

Throughout the queues of all these rides, you can use your powerbands to interact with objects for fun little light shows and sound effects.

The video series is well worth checking out in full if you are remotely interested in Super Nintendo World but, like many of us, are racked with uncertainty about ever getting to travel the world again.