Super Nintendo World is set to open in Japan in February 2021

Universal Studios Japan has announced it will be opening the new Super Nintendo World attraction on 4th February.

That date was announced this morning on Twitter with the first official photos from inside, which includes Mario Kart and Bowser's Castle-themed rides.

Theme park blogger Alicia Stella has a comprehensive thread on Twitter covering more about the Mario Kart ride, as a Yoshi ride, and other interactive attractions.

Super Nintendo World was originally set to open to coincide with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. You may have noticed the Olympics did not happen in 2020 due to the 'rona. Japan has been doing comparatively better than many Western countries, being able to have limited capacity live events for example so plans have been set in motion to finally open the park - as well as host the Olympics next year, one way or another. However, numbers have begun to climb again. A Pokémon Go open-air event was recently cancelled in Kyoto at the last minute, due to a recent surge. Hopefully, the response is strong enough to keep the numbers low.