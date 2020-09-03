We've been waiting all summer for Nintendo to confirm what many of us already suspected and today they announced a slew of Mario games heading to Switch. As always, we've got you covered with a round up of what was announced.

Super Mario 3D All Stars contains three of Mario's most loved adventures, with Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy. Explore Peach's castle in 64, chill-out and relax around the paradise island that is Isle Delfino in Sunshine or take to the stars and planet hop in Galaxy, if you missed out on any of these games first time around, you've no excuse now. With updated resolutions for the games, these should be the best-looking versions of these games yet. Aside from all the awesome platforming and goomba-stomping you can get up to, you can access a music player mode so "you can listen to all your favourite Mario tunes anytime, anywhere." 18th September is the date to get this collection on Nintendo Switch.

This releases on my birthday (18th September) so if you're struggling for things to get me...

Super Mario 3 World + Bowsers Fury sees the classic Wii-U game become the latest game to port over to the Switch, following in the footsteps of Mario Kart 8 among others. Focusing on multiplayer more so than any of the other mainline titles, get those spare joy-cons out and get everyone involved. We've got a little longer to wait for this one, as it doesn't release until 12th February 2021.

Get those extra joy-cons and controllers out and prepare for some multiplayer Mario fun in Super Mario 3D World

It wouldn't be a Nintendo Direct without some of the games being available straight away, and today was no exception. Super Mario All Stars shifts the focus to the original 2D games, with Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 2, Super Mario Bros. 3 and The Lost Levels can be played later today through the SNES collection for Switch online users.

Coming to Switch on 1st October 2020, Super Mario Bros. 35 is to the original games, what Tetris 99 was to the original block puzzler. Beat up enemies on your screen and then fire them over to other players, it's battle-royale but it's with Mario. Much like Tetris 99 it will be free and exclusive to Nintendo online members when it launches next month.

Super Mario Bros. 35

Mario Kart Live Home Circuit brings the racing to your living room, as you set up a real-life course around the house to race your kart around. Using an AR camera on the kart in conjunction with your Switch, this looks awesome and I will definitely be looking into this for younger brothers and sisters (if only so I get an excuse to play). This is coming 16th October 2020 and will probably sell out really fast for the holidays so get in there quick, people!

It looks like the celebrations will continue for a few months, with planned events in other Nintendo games in the pipeline too. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is getting an online tournament, with "Super Mario stages, items and fighters,"Super Mario Maker 2 is getting a special anniversary speedrun course, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons will get some Mario-themed furniture. Not to mention a Mario-themed Splatfest in January for Splatoon 2, Nintendo might have been holding this announcement back, but they have been busy with celebrating their mascot's 35th year.

Finally there will be a special Game and Watch Mario Bros. handheld coming in November, that looks like one for the collectors. Play the original Game and Watch along with the original Super Mario Bros. and The Lost Levels on Nintendo's original handheld, just be quick because they're only producing a limited quantity!

Check out the full Direct below.