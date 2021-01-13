Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - New Details Revealed

Yesterday, Nintendo showed off a new trailer for their upcoming Switch port of the Wii U's Super Mario 3D World, and in the process a more detailed look at the new expansion content, Bowser's Fury. While we got a look at a new game world and a gigantic Bowser and Cat Mario battle, we were still left with more questions than answers, which Nintendo has finally addressed.

A new YouTube video and the launch of an official website explain more about what the Bowser's Fury expansion offers players. It's revealed that the game takes place in Lake Lapcat and offers a new "free-roam adventure", suggesting a more open world compared to the base game's more linear level structure.

The official site also goes into more detail about Bowser's 'full Fury' mode and reveals that a second player can control Bowser Jr. and aid Mario by flying around tackling enemies whilst uncovering new secrets in 2-player mode. There's also confirmed amiibo support through the original Bowser and Bowser Jr. amiibos.

"Mario is sent to Lake Lapcat, where everything is cat-themed—and Bowser has gone berserk! Team up with Bowser Jr. to help his dad chill out in this short but action-packed standalone adventure. In this free-roaming adventure, you’ll travel to various islands in Lake Lapcat to collect Cat Shines to reignite lighthouses and clear darkened terrain. Watch out for Bowser, though! When Bowser is in full Fury, he can be pretty scary. Luckily, Mario can match his might with the Giga Bell, which lets him transform into the mighty Giga Cat Mario and go toe-to-toe with the monstrous Bowser in a titanic battle of biggies."

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury will launch for the Nintendo Switch on February 12 2021. Not long now!