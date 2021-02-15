Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is the third-biggest Mario launch on Switch

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury's UK launch has hit the boxed chart number one spot and has become the third-biggest Mario launch on Nintendo Switch to date.

It falls behind Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario 3D All-Stars but beats out Super Mario Maker 2 and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

The original 3D World on the Wii U was an unspectacular launch, given the Wii U's lacklustre hardware sales compared to the Switch, and so 3D World + Bowser's Fury has outsold it by around triple figures.

The sales chart, put together by Chart-Track and analysed by GamesIndustry.biz, has seen the release of 3D World uplift the sales of other Mario games, too. There are 7 Mario games currently in the boxed Top 20: Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (#5), All-Stars (#12), Odyssey (#14), New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe (#16), Super Mario Party (#18), and Luigi's Mansion 3 (#19).

Our 9/10 review said Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is "one of the best Mario titles of all time, and an essential purchase for all Switch owners."