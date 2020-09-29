Super Mario 3D All-Stars outsold Marvel’s Avengers in physical copies

Super Mario 3D All-Stars has now sold more physical copies in two weeks than Marvel's Avengers managed in four.

What makes this particularly impressive is that Mario is naturally a Nintendo Switch exclusive, whereas Marvel’s Avengers is a multi-platform release.

This makes Super Mario 3D All-Stars the biggest selling boxed game release of September, and the third biggest launch of the year so far behind the PS4’s The Last of Us Part II and the Switch’s own Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Limited availability has likely pressed a surge in pre-orders and in-store purchases over the last few weeks, as the compilation title is set to disappear from shelves and the Nintendo eStore as of next March.

Our own Dani Cross gave the title the coveted TDF Gold award with her 10/10 review, confirming that this is indeed a title that all Switch owners need to own.