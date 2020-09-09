Super Mario 3D All-Stars is already Amazon's 2nd bestselling game of 2020

When Nintendo officially dropped their plans for the 35th anniversary of our favourite jumping plumber in a Nintendo Direct presentation last week, the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection was clearly the crown jewel. Bringing together Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy on the Switch for the first time, fans have pre-ordered in droves to secure their copy before it disappears from retailers at the end of March 2021.

The bundle sits just under Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the US Amazon games chart, which, considering its own booming success over the last few months, is a feat in itself. But it's not difficult to see through Nintendo's marketing ploy here – it's clear that sales have rocketed so quickly due to the company's decision to limit the collection's release from September 18th through March 31st. Partnered with nostalgia for 90s and 00s favourites – one of which, Sunshine, hasn't been re-released since its first outing on the GameCube all the way back in 2002 – it's not that surprising the title has already proved so profitable.

This success doesn't come without significant complaints though. Some have expressed frustrations regarding not only Nintendo's release strategy but also the oversight of universally cherished Super Mario Galaxy 2, as well as the pretty hefty price tag ($60) considering the collection hasn't been substantially remastered. “In addition to having higher resolutions than their original versions," it was announced, "the games have been optimised for a smooth gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch." Pretty basic stuff.

However, the opportunity to play such classics portably on the Switch has clearly been hard to resist for most. You might want to get pre-ordering now if you have any hope of acquiring a limited-production physical copy.