Super Mario 3D All-Stars gets Gamecube controller support for Mario Sunshine

The latest patch for Super Mario 3D All-Stars has gone live, with the 1.1.0 update adding a couple of new features along with general improvements to gameplay across all three titles.

Gamecube controller support has finally been added to Super Mario Sunshine, although you will need a Gamecube adapter and it's only available in TV mode (which means no support for Switch Lite owners). If you do have an adapter and an OG Switch, along with a Gamecube controller (which, if you're one of the 20 million-odd people who have bought Smash Bros, you should do) you can play Super Mario Sunshine the way it was meant to be played.

The other main addition to 3D All-Stars is the option to invert the camera controls across all three games. While this really should've been in the game from the start - this is 2020 Nintendo, come on - late is still better than never and it's good to see this option included.

You can now play with Mario's face with inverted controls!

Super Mario 3D All-Stars was lapped up by everyone who owned a Switch, with the game managing to shift over 5 million copies in under two weeks. And it's not really a surprise to anyone who has played any of the three games included in the collection, with each of the titles deserving of a Switch port on their own.

If you're still on the fence about dipping your toes into some nostalgic Mario games, check out our review and find out why it earned our TDF Gold award.