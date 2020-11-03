Super Lone Survivor to remake the original classic horror game with new bonus scenario

The acclaimed retro-style survival horror title Lone Survivor, a sort of original Silent Hill de-make, is receiving an update with a major remake called Super Lone Survivor for PC and Nintendo Switch.

As per a blog post, creator Jasper Byrne confirmed Super Lone Survivor would be a full remake, “rewritten from scratch in a modern engine, to support gamepads on PC, to work with high refresh rate or ultrawide monitors, and to work in 64-bit only systems.”

He added “it will have ultra smooth scrolling and support for 4k effects. it’s already up and running in 60fps on Switch.”

A few of the new features of his new engine include “shadows, new effects, and parallax scrolling” and these will also be used in Byrne’s new scenario, exclusive to Super Lone Survivor, called Ascending.

Discussing Ascending, Byrne said (formatted as originally published) ”i still have no idea how long Ascending will be, i don’t want it to spiral, but then again the story feels relevant right now. by packaging it with the original game, it removes the pressure to do a full sequel, something i never intended to do.”

He finished the post by letting fans know the new trailer was made entirely in-engine with “no edits or post-processing” to enhance the visuals.

In our 8/10 review of Lone Survivor: Directors Cut on the PS Vita, our writer said: “Lone Survivor is a game that rewards players who invest time and, more importantly, attention into it, and however you decide to run through it you should have a disturbingly confused hoot.”