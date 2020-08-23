Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League but not our enthusiasm as new details and a trailer drop

There has been a lot of hype surrounding Rocksteady’s next DC Universe game after wrapping up their acclaimed Arkham trilogy this gen and when it was revealed that their next game would be based on Suicide Squad, anticipation only increased.

After revealing the game would be called Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League earlier this week, it was all down to the big reveal at DC FanDome to cement the hype.

It did not disappoint.

The entirely cinematic trailer is energetic and fun and carries a very different look and feel to the Arkham series, which is a welcome change. The core cast of Harley, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang works as they all bring with them a different style of play that will feel distinct from the previous Arkham experience. Having a major galactic menace like Brainiac attacking earth and brainwashing the Justice League is a fun wrinkle, it adds some extra shades of ‘comic bookiness’ to the previously very dark and gothic Arkham universe. The Arkham games were acclaimed for a very good reason but we have seen that before, it was time for something new. And this looks entertainingly new.

Rocksteady co-founder Sefton Hill would clarify something details on Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League after the trailer reveal, such as confirming this is a set in the same universe as Batman: Arkham. The game would indeed be set in Metropolis and would be an open-world map.

Most exciting of all, the game is going to have four-player co-op. Single-player is, of course, an option and would have you control one character with the other three characters being controlled by bots - but you have the option to switch between characters at will.

I am absolutely down for some more fun in the Arkham universe, especially with the more anarchic energy of the Suicide Squad brand.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2022.