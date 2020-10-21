Sucker Punch job listing suggests Ghost of Tsushima 2 may be underway

A job listing for Sucker Punch, seeking a narrative writer, strongly hints that Ghost of Tsushima may be getting a sequel.

The listing is looking for writers with a "desire to write stories set in feudal Japan." It seems unlikely Sly Cooper or Infamous are travelling through time so that leaves only Ghost of Tsushima as an option.

Ghost of Tsushimabecame the fastest-selling PS4 exclusive of all time and garnered great critical acclaim, including a 10/10 score in our review, so a sequel was inevitable. There are a lot more stories worth telling in that world and Sucker Punch refining the gameplay and world design of what is already a masterpiece is something to get excited about.

While we wait for more information on a new Ghost of Tsushima game, Sucker Punch has recently released their Legends co-op DLC and promised the original game will run at 60FPS on the PS5, so we have plenty more mileage from the brilliant original before the sequel arrives.