Stunning FPS, Bright Memory: Infinite, gets a new gameplay trailer

Prepare to have your socks well and truly blown off with the stunning new gameplay trailer for Bright Memory: Infinite. We don't think there are many more colourful FPS games out there.

Coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Q4 2020, the game features lush graphics, intense gunplay and well realised hand-to-hand and weapon-based combat. The PC release of Bright Memory leaves early access today.

Take down ancient mythical beasts and futuristic enemy soldiers alike in a stylish combo-focused sword and gunplay combat system. A precise dash and a pulse glove knocking enemies into the air enable extended combo chains to finish off threats with finesse and precision while racking up massive scores.

After the discovery of a strange substance capable of reviving the dead, a private military organization seeks to steal the life-giving breakthrough for its own maniacal ends. While defending the substance, Special Operative Shelia is warped along with the enemy squad to an island floating over the north pole where mythological creatures such as dragons and demons roam alongside resurrected human corpses.

“The input of players who have supported Bright Memory in early access has been invaluable in finding the right balance of myth and sci-fi as well as gameplay mechanics,” said Xiancheng Zeng, sole developer, FYQD Studio. “This update may be the last for this version of Bright Memory, but that just means I can pour all my efforts into the development of Bright Memory: Infinite to maximize the impact of its fast-paced combat and gorgeous ray-tracing.”

Bright Memory will leave Steam and GOG Early Access via a version 1.0 update available in Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, Latin American Spanish, German, French, Russian, and Brazilian Portuguese for $9.99.